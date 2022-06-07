ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY – Gregg County Fatal

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 5 days ago

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number of Injured: 0 Number killed: 1. Location: SH 31, approximately 0.5 miles northeast of Kilgore, TX. Vehicle 1: 2020 Volvo Truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. Vehicle 2:...

www.gilmermirror.com

Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a motor vehicle accident in Tyler led to traffic delays. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323 just after 3 p.m. in response to a traffic collision [...]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323. Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday. At this time, there is...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans

In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting and others, an East Texas police chief makes a timely presentation on active shooter response plans. The response in Longview to the East Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry surprised many volunteers. Vehicles were lined up for the equivalent of several blocks, but they didn’t have to wait long.
MARSHALL, TX
KNOE TV8

Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park

KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call on June 8 about a fully submerged vehicle near the boat ramp of Caddo State Park. The caller indicated the vehicle had been in the water for an extended period of time. The information was forwarded to Texas Game Wardens (TPWD) for further investigation because they primarily work with drownings or water recoveries.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts. Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

