The pandemic was hard on many couples. People who weren't used to spending virtually every waking second together were suddenly forced to spend a whole lot of time together. Due to divorce courts closing in the midst of the pandemic, couples who'd been considering divorce before the pandemic were forced to sit tight as were those who decided during the pandemic that their marriage should dissolve. However, as soon as New York divorce courts began to reopen in the summer of 2021, lawyers suddenly found themselves slammed with requests for representation in divorce cases.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO