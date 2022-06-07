ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Avril Lavigne and More Stars to Perform During iHeartRadio Music Festival

Cover picture for the articleThe lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is officially here! Nicki Minaj, Avril Lavigne, Halsey, and Lionel Richie are among the talent set to take the stage during the two-day event in September. Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Richie, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren...

Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"'A Strange Loop' Takes Best Musical At Tony Awards: Full Winners ListBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
