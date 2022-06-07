ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why do so many queer folks love urbanism?

By Wyatt Gordon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was first published on November 2, 2020. June is Pride Month and there couldn’t be a better time repost this article as we celebrate the many contributions LGBTQIA+ people have made to equitable urbanism in our region. This year, GGWash will march in the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday,...

ggwash.org

Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Bernie Sanders Can’t Fix Baseball

For a century, politicians and judges have acknowledged that baseball’s antitrust exemption is flawed — but they’ve been unwilling, or unable, to do anything about it.

