ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Ysidro Teacher, Coronado, San Diego Students, Honored at Broadway San Diego Awards

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkWSh_0g3TAtOz00
San Ysidro High School – home to 2022’s top local theater teacher. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

An educator from San Ysidro High School has been named Best Local Theater Teacher at the Broadway San Diego Awards.

Jose Lopez of the South Bay campus was one of 30 teachers nominated for the award, which honors a “deserving drama/theatre teacher who made a positive difference in (a student’s) life, the life of a child or in the community.”

As part of the award, Lopez will travel to New York City to attend the 2022 Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Local students also received honors – Ryan Sweeney of Canyon Crest Academy won Best Actor, while Kendall Becerra of Coronado School of the Arts was named Best Actress.

The local awards are sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union and held in collaboration with Broadway San Diego. Candidates were selected from onsite judging of high school musicals at their home venues during this school year.

Becerra and Sweeney, who were narrowed down from 20 nominees, also will travel to New York to join dozens of other finalists from regional competitions across the country.

The week-long experience includes rehearsals, workshops, lectures, field trips and one-on-one coaching sessions, designed to prepare students for the June 27 national awards ceremony, on a Broadway stage.

SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell credited both teachers and students for their talents.

“The students competing in the Broadway San Diego Awards could never reach their full potential without these amazing theater teachers,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Students at San Diego's Taft Middle School Released After Lockdown

Taft Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday following an unfounded threat of someone on campus with a gun, the San Diego Police confirmed. The school was placed on lockdown at around 1 p.m. after the school called the police after students allegedly received photos of a student with a gun on campus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Education
City
San Ysidro, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Coronado, CA
Entertainment
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Coronado, CA
Education
County
San Diego County, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Juneteenth Celebrations in San Diego

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. The name is a combination of “June” and “19th”⁠—a significant day in history when in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The holiday was historically celebrated with praying, singing, and even some pilgrimaging back to Galveston. Nowadays the celebrations include backyard BBQs, parades, and fireworks. Read on for some ideas on how to celebrate our newest federal holiday with your kids in San Diego. Also, check out our article for places to visit this summer to learn more about black history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
campsnearme.art

San Elijo State Beach Camping

San Elijo State Beach Campground California San Elijo State Beach Overview San Elijo State Beach campground has 165 campsites on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in northern San Diego County. Just next to Cardiff State Beach is a San Elijo State Beach which has a state-run campground. Moonlight Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sweeney
CBS 8

Extreme Dog Show kicks off at Del Mar Fair

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Fair is back! There's so much to do and see at this year's fair. Animal lovers won't want to miss the extreme dog show. "We focus on frisbee, agility tricks, high jump, agility and dock diving," said trainer Andrea Wrigler. "The dogs...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Top 11 Restaurants in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach is a casual and fun neighborhood close to the beach. It’s common to see sunbathers and surfers that want to relax under the sun. There are plenty of cafes, bars, and trendy hotels nearby the boardwalk. The popular Mission Blvd is in this neighborhood, where you’ll find...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

UC San Diego opening large-scale research hub on homelessness

UC San Diego is opening a data hub focused exclusively on homelessness, intended to serve as a non-partisan center for research, education, policy and action. The Homelessness Hub at UC San Diego will be under the umbrella of the La Jolla university’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning. Philanthropist couples Phyllis and Dan Epstein and Hanna and Mark Gleiberman donated $1 million each to the university to establish the hub.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Longtime VC horsewoman passes

The Roadrunner has learned that former Valley Center resident Dorothy Christensen died recently in Idaho. Dorothy Christensen was born on August 14, 1941. She was an active Realtor in San Diego County for most of her life. Christensen was a horse woman. She was active with the Valley Center Vaqueros...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Bay#Awards Ceremony#San Ysidro High School#Best Local Theater#Canyon Crest Academy#Best Actress
thestarnews.com

Celebrate Father’s Day on Third Avenue in Downtown Chula Vista

With Father’s Day right around the corner, it is the perfect time to discover and celebrate everything Downtown Chula Vista has to offer! Start by enjoying a delicious breakfast or brunch at one of our delectable eateries including Farmer’s Table, Talavera Azul, Shake & Muddle, El Comal, Sunset by the Park and The Vogue Tavern. If coffee and a pastry is more of dad’s vibe, GrindHouse, Brew Bar, Dulcet, Terzo Café & Bakery and Mmm…Cakes have some great options.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KCET

8 Car-Free Vacation Destinations on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner line is a 351-mile rail route from San Luis Obispo to San Diego — passing through Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange Counties along the way, much of the time hugging the Southern California coastline. Even better? Many of the Amtrak train stations along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
wdcnews6.com

8 Most Affordable San Diego Suburbs

San Diego, California, a beachside haven, is among the prime areas for these seeking to hire or purchase a house within the state. With calming views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay, stellar fish tacos, California burritos, and countless methods to spend your days, it shouldn’t come as a shock that just about 1 million persons are dwelling in San Diego. Should you’re contemplating shopping for a house or renting an house in San Diego, needless to say the median house sale value is $900,000 and the typical hire for a 1-bedroom house is $2,890.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Trust Restaurant Group's The Wise Ox Butcher Shop & Eatery Unveils In North San Diego County

San Diego's Trust Restaurant Group has opened the second area location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery within The Beacon La Costa shopping center in Carlsbad. In summer 2020, San Diego's growing Trust Restaurant Group took over The Heart & Trotter Whole Animal Butchery in North Park and launched the first location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery. Named in homage to Trust's hulking executive chef and owner Brad Wise, The Wise Ox offers a variety of choice and prime beef cuts, premium dry-aged beef and wagyu, plus pork, poultry, and seafood, as well as marinated ready-to-cook meats and house-made sausages. In addition to curated grocery items, deli, and craft beer selection, the butcher shop has an on-site eatery featuring a menu of all custom sandwiches, cheeses and charcuterie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-UCSD Chabad Director Gets Probation for Role in Poway Rabbi’s Fraud Scheme

The former director of Chabad at UC San Diego was sentenced Friday to three years of probation for his role in a scheme that defrauded Qualcomm’s donation matching program. Rabbi Yehuda Hadjadj pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal conspiracy to commit wire fraud count. As part of his plea, he admitted to getting three people to make fake donations to Friendship Circle, a non- sectarian organization run by ex-Chabad of Poway rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.
POWAY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy