San Ysidro Teacher, Coronado, San Diego Students, Honored at Broadway San Diego Awards

San Ysidro High School – home to 2022’s top local theater teacher. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

An educator from San Ysidro High School has been named Best Local Theater Teacher at the Broadway San Diego Awards.

Jose Lopez of the South Bay campus was one of 30 teachers nominated for the award, which honors a “deserving drama/theatre teacher who made a positive difference in (a student’s) life, the life of a child or in the community.”

As part of the award, Lopez will travel to New York City to attend the 2022 Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Local students also received honors – Ryan Sweeney of Canyon Crest Academy won Best Actor, while Kendall Becerra of Coronado School of the Arts was named Best Actress.

The local awards are sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union and held in collaboration with Broadway San Diego. Candidates were selected from onsite judging of high school musicals at their home venues during this school year.

Becerra and Sweeney, who were narrowed down from 20 nominees, also will travel to New York to join dozens of other finalists from regional competitions across the country.

The week-long experience includes rehearsals, workshops, lectures, field trips and one-on-one coaching sessions, designed to prepare students for the June 27 national awards ceremony, on a Broadway stage.

SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell credited both teachers and students for their talents.

“The students competing in the Broadway San Diego Awards could never reach their full potential without these amazing theater teachers,” she said.