Lake Charles, LA

The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Tickets On Sale Now!

By Gina Cook
 3 days ago
Who wants to win a brand new, mind-blowingly gorgeous home, thousands of dollars in other prizes, and a chance to help the children at St. Jude Research Hospital...

mymagiclc.com

evangelinetoday.com

Roberie turns childhood hobby into career

Many philosophers of our day, such as Marc Anthony, have expressed, “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.”. While this sounds like a cliché to most, a Ville Platte resident took this saying to heart as he turned his childhood hobby of fishing into a career in the marine business.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
DeQuincy Celebrates as New Pizza Place is Announced

Now, before I begin, I might need a bit of help on this one. I don't know much about the area of DeQuincy, except for the Railroad Museum and the Festival grounds. I do believe I have seen this old gas station passing it on the road, but it's been a minute since I have been up there. However, when it comes to food and new places to eat, I will celebrate it as much as an actual local resident would. Plus, unlike Lake Charles, IT'S NOT A MEXICAN RESTAURANT COMING TO THE CITY. That's something to celebrate on its own.
DEQUINCY, LA
KATC News

Business makes comeback to Lafayette

A familiar business is making a big comeback in Lafayette. The Loose Caboose closed its doors in 2017, when its original owner, Cheryl Ann Landry, became sick. In the 1930s and 1940s, the building served as her father's grocery store, according to The Advocate.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Groundbreaking planned for newest Rouses Market

Work on Lafayette's fourth Rouses Market is expected to begin in July. According to the Advocate , the store, which will be located along Camellia Blvd near Verot School Road, should open in Summer 2023. A groundbreaking for the work on the store is expected for July.
SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival Benefits Reins Of Hope Lake Charles

This weekend make plans to attend the SWLA Hot Air Balloon & Kite Festival 2022 on Friday, June 10 from 5 pm - 11:30 pm, and Saturday, June 11 From 4 pm - 11:30 pm. It's all going down at a new, The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 S Park Rd Lake Charles, LA 70607. If you haven't gotten a ticket yet, skip the lines and save $5/ticket when you purchase them online! Go get yours today, online at swlaballoonfest.com To schedule a private hot air balloon ride click HERE.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Don’t Miss The 25th Annual Coushatta Pow Wow

Back by popular demand is the 2022 Coushatta Pow Wow taking place Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at the Coushatta Casino Resort Pavilion (777 Coushatta Drive. Head to Kinder, LA for a weekend of Native American tradition, culture, celebration, and delicious food. Now in its 25th year, the Coushatta Tribe will perform a Pow Wow and treat you to an incredible ceremony featuring dancing and singing! This 2-day family-friendly event also includes tasty Native American dishes, tacos, fried bread, and candies. Come out for a unique shopping experience with the opportunity to see and buy goods at a real-life Trader's Market.
KINDER, LA
SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival This Weekend In Lake Charles

Looking for something to do this weekend in Lake Charles? Get ready for the Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place this weekend In Lake Charles. The festival starts on Friday, June 10th, and runs through Saturday, June 11th in South Lake Charles. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, La.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Ben Terry Benefit In Lake Charles Raised Over 150K!

KPLC TV Meteorologists Ben Terry sends a shout-out to everyone who turned out in support of him and his battle against stage 3 colon cancer. He is fighting and encouraged to fight even harder after this weekend's benefit event in his honor. Terry couldn't say enough about what the communities...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
