If you’ve lived in your home for a few years now, there’s a good chance you've built up some equity. Home equity is the value of your home (what it's currently appraised for) minus the balance remaining on your mortgage. For example, if your home is worth $250,000 and you only have $100,000 left to pay, you now have $150,000 in equity.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO