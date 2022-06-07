ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's Back': Rams Players Sound Off on Aaron Donald's New Deal

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

Several Rams players took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Donald's new deal.

Since the start of the offseason there has been rampant speculation on whether or not superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald would come back for the 2022 season or if he would hang up his cleats and call it a career.

That question was answered on Monday, as the Rams and Donald agreed to a contract restructure that will see Donald on the field in 2022 once again terrorizing opposing offensive lines.

Donald will receive a $40 million raise, which will see him earn a whopping $95 million through the 2024 season, making Donald the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Rams' fans were not the only ones excited to see Donald would be returning for the 2022 season, as several Rams players took to Twitter when the news of his signing broke to express their excitement, including new Ram Bobby Wagner.

However, current Rams players were not the only ones to share their excitement on Twitter as current free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who the Rams have expressed interest in bringing back for 2022, was just as excited as Kupp and Wagner.

Beckham Jr . was signed by the Rams in 2021 after being released by the Cleveland Browns and would become a crucial member of the offense in the playoff run, before ultimately tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

While this does not mean that Odell will sign with the Rams at the end of the day, it is clear that he loved being part of the Rams in 2021, which winning a Super Bowl definitely did not hurt.

With the restructure of Donald's contract, the Rams bring back yet another crucial piece of their 2021 Super Bowl run, as they look to run it back. Not only that, but Donald will continue to terrorize NFL offenses through at least the 2024 season, much to the joy of Rams fans.

