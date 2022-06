We live in the most beautiful place to see a sunrise. Every summer we broadcast every Friday morning from the RWJ Barnabas Health Seaside Park Boardwalk Studio. **This year we are at a brand new location at the RWJ Barnabas Health Seaside Heights Studio at the Ocean Club, restaurant, and cabanas at the Corona Beach, right on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk - come by and say, "Hi". And, never miss a sunrise, we are there every Friday morning.**

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO