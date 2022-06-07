ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Barnhart’s Yearbook Staff Honors Ms. Chavez

By Article, Video courtesy of BARNHART SCHOOL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnhart School’s 2021-2022 yearbook was dedicated to Ms. Chavez for all her work with teaching art to K-5!...

City
Arcadia, CA
#Art#Visual Arts#Yearbook Staff#Barnhart School
Arts
