The 36-year-old man who was shot early June 3 on South Main Street in Chambersburg is being charged in connection with the incident. The Chambersburg Police Department has an arrest warrant for Basil Sylvester McLeod of Chambersburg, who is in York Hospital, where he was flown for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the chest/torso area. In the department's Crimewatch update Tuesday, police said he is believed to be in stable condition.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO