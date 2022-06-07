ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

West Bank to add $100M in growth capital with subordinated debt, credit agreement

By JOE GARDYASZ
Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

West Bancorporation is raising an additional $100 million of capital to support continued growth of the regional banking operations of West Des Moines-based West Bank. In a regulatory filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, West Bancorporation released details of its proposed $60 million offering of 10-year, subordinated...

