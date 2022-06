Many UW–Madison students dream of teaching internationally after they graduate — and a lot of students follow this path. In 2020 UW–Madison ranked No. 1 among Peace Corps volunteer-producing colleges and universities in the U.S. The university has also been a leader in sending students to teach abroad through the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Program. In addition, UW–Madison has a large number of students who pursue international or global studies as part of their degree program and then pursue jobs or other opportunities around the globe.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO