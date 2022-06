Authorities are investigating the death of Samantha Delariva, 28, of Allegheny Township, who died last year from head injuries suffered as an infant. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Wednesday — about six months after her death — that the cause of Delariva’s death was abusive head trauma and labeled it a homicide. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegheny Township Police Department are investigating, said Nicole Ziccarelli, Westmoreland County district attorney. No one has been charged with homicide.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO