COVID hits Buttigieg, others who attended Michigan event

By The Associated Press
Great Lakes Now
 5 days ago

At least 15 people who attended a public affairs conference last week on Michigan's Mackinac Island have tested positive for COVID-19, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

www.greatlakesnow.org

radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Sunday To Honor Carl Levin

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Senator and lifelong Michigander, Carl Levin, who passed away last year at age 87. The flags will be lowered in concert with the planned memorial service on Sunday for former U.S. Senator Levin.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#U S Transportation#Republican#The Detroit News#Crain#Detroit Business
Great Lakes Now

Ohio residents fight to get radioactive oil and gas waste off their roads

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Mosyjowski has watched a decade-long boom in oil and gas drilling unfold in the region surrounding his 50-acre farm in northeast Ohio. Mosyjowski, a 71-year-old retired engineer who once spent his days designing stormwater infrastructure, was surprised to learn that a byproduct of all that drilling was being spread on roads and streets near his property, which contains a football field-sized pond that he swims in every summer. Mosyjowski grew increasingly alarmed as he read that the product, a salty brine used to keep roads ice-free, can be radioactive.
OHIO STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey accused of funneling campaign money into other orgs

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey is accused of funneling money for the UnLock Michigan ballot proposal into other organizations. Longtime political insider Robert LaBrant filed an 11-page complaint with the state election bureau in which he accused Shirkey of violating the state campaign finance law. In the filing LaBrant alleges that the "Shirkey scheme involved the illegal use of dark money on a scale never before seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
Washington Monthly

The Racist Roots of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

In 1830, authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, asked officials in Boston to arrest David Walker for publishing a pamphlet titled Walker’s Appeal, in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Colored Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America. The Black author had demanded an end to slavery and urged African Americans to revolt if southern whites would not free them. Had South Carolina authorities been able to, they would have jailed Walker. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Constitution protected Walker’s freedom of speech. Later that year, Walker died at the age of 34, probably of tuberculosis. Rumors suggested that South Carolina agents had poisoned him.
CHARLESTON, SC
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
Daily Montanan

Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans

Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

