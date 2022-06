CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train rider didn't think twice about jumping onto the tracks to save a man being shocked on the third rail. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the Good Samaritan wasn't just going to watch the man die. He said he had to help him – even if it meant risking his own life. To say Tony Perry, 20, walks by his faith may be an understatement. "It's about being selfless and spreading love," Perry said. This week, as Perry exited the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train at the 69th Street station along...

