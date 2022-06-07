5 Reasons Epic Escaping Cow MUST Be from Minnesota

Used cars are worth a lot more these days, but just which color car keeps its value the most here in Minnesota?. One of the many strange things that has happened since the pandemic has been how the computer chip shortage in new cars has led to the increase in value of many used cars. In fact, earlier this spring, there were at least five car models that cost more used than they did new here in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO