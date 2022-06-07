ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

5 Reasons Epic Escaping Cow MUST Be from Minnesota

 3 days ago
Here's just the Cow Copter Footage. As always, if you have a comment, complaint, or concern about something I wrote here, please let me...

Related
106.9 KROC

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Popular Company Shreds Minnesota On Twitter

Well, okay then. It seems one popular company is not a big fan of Minnesota. They let the whole world know it while praising something else. We will get to that in a minute but I should let you know this story involves Taco Bell, which has made headlines in Minnesota recently. A 59-year-old woman was charged after hitting a pedestrian while fleeing a Taco Bell drive-thru.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Kids In Minnesota Love A Bug That Has Two Names

One of the most debatable bugs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois is officially back in Rochester for the summer. Thankfully, this bug isn’t scary and it really isn’t out to hurt anyone. Honestly, I don’t know what the real purpose is for this bug. I just know that it is back.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Which Color Cars Lose Their Value Fastest Here in Minnesota?

Used cars are worth a lot more these days, but just which color car keeps its value the most here in Minnesota?. One of the many strange things that has happened since the pandemic has been how the computer chip shortage in new cars has led to the increase in value of many used cars. In fact, earlier this spring, there were at least five car models that cost more used than they did new here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Meteorologist Set to Appear on ‘Jeopardy’ This Week

He taped the appearance out in California earlier this year, but an episode of 'Jeopardy' will feature a meteorologist from here in Minnesota this week. Even though the state of Minnesota's population is over 5 million people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, it's still not too often one of those 5.6 million Minnesotans end up on national TV. But it's happening this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Based Target Is Having a Massive Sale To Move Excess Inventory

In August of 2020, just a few months into the pandemic, Target CEO Brian Cornell said his company had set a record - "Our second quarter comparable sales growth of 24.3 percent is the strongest we have ever reported." Revenue hit $23-billion. Target says 2021 was also good as the company “delivered $106 billion in total revenue, having grown nearly $28 billion, or more than 35 percent over the past two years.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Authentic Drive-In Movie Theater An Hour From Rochester

The number of actual-factual old-school drive-in movie theaters is not what it once was. According to Drive-In Movie.com, Minnesota had around 80 drive-in theaters at their peak in the 1950s. Most are now gone and only 6 operating drive-ins remain open in the state." Where Are Minnesota's Drive-In Movie Theaters?
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Community Policy