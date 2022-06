This summer, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce its long-awaited and triumphant return to the Mainstage with our biggest season yet. After two years of limited programming due to the pandemic, WHBPAC returns with the biggest names all on one season roster. Reflecting a commitment to diversity, from Pop to Broadway, from R&B to Jazz, from Comedy to Reggae – there truly is something for everyone this summer. Returning to the programming that the esteemed theatre is known for, in an intimate venue unlike any other on the East End, WHBPAC is proud to present these marquee names.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO