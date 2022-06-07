ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

5 Reasons Epic Escaping Cow MUST Be from Minnesota

Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's just the Cow Copter Footage. As always, if you have a comment, complaint, or concern about something I wrote here, please let me...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

What It Means If You See a Penny on a Grave Here in Minnesota

It's been a few weeks since Memorial Day, but if you've ever seen a penny on a grave in Minnesota, we now know what it means. I was talking with a friend the other day who, like many of us, visited his parents' graves over the Memorial Day holiday this year. On a headstone near his parents' graves, he noticed a shiny penny sitting there and wondered what it meant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Kids In Minnesota Love A Bug That Has Two Names

One of the most debatable bugs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois is officially back in Rochester for the summer. Thankfully, this bug isn’t scary and it really isn’t out to hurt anyone. Honestly, I don’t know what the real purpose is for this bug. I just know that it is back.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Meteorologist Set to Appear on ‘Jeopardy’ This Week

He taped the appearance out in California earlier this year, but an episode of 'Jeopardy' will feature a meteorologist from here in Minnesota this week. Even though the state of Minnesota's population is over 5 million people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, it's still not too often one of those 5.6 million Minnesotans end up on national TV. But it's happening this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Authentic Drive-In Movie Theater An Hour From Rochester

The number of actual-factual old-school drive-in movie theaters is not what it once was. According to Drive-In Movie.com, Minnesota had around 80 drive-in theaters at their peak in the 1950s. Most are now gone and only 6 operating drive-ins remain open in the state." Where Are Minnesota's Drive-In Movie Theaters?
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Judge Rules Bees Can Legally Be Fish (Wait, What?)

A new California law is raising some eyebrows. According to changes made to the Golden State's endangered species act, bees can now be identified as fish. In a decision made by the California Court of Appeals, the courts have ruled to reverse a lower court's ruling of the Endangered Species Act, which previously only protected "birds, mammals, fish, amphibians, reptiles and plants."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Epic
Fun 104.3

New Record Set For Job Openings in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new report shows the number of job vacancies in Minnesota at the end of last year shattered the previous record set several years ago. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says job vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2021 exceeded 214,000. That was up 68-percent when compared to the final three months of 2020 and was 56-percent above the prior fourth quarter peak in 2018.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
SAVAGE, MN
Fun 104.3

Is Our Weather Really The Most Severe Ever In Minnesota?

If it's seemed like there's been more severe weather in Minnesota so far this year, it's not just your imagination. Minnesota was home to some wacky unusual weather events last year. From the massive drought that plagued our state last summer to wildfires that raged across northern Minnesota to those severe storms and tornadoes that rolled through the Land of 10,000 Lake, including here in Rochester, last December-- for the first time ever-- 2021 was a weird weather year.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Fun 104.3

The Most Popular Foods Served at Minnesota Graduation Parties

Congrats to all of the graduating seniors across the state of Minnesota that have finished school and have or soon will receive their diplomas. Most families will hold a get-together with friends and family to celebrate this milestone. We discussed graduation parties this morning on the radio and how they are all pretty much the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota is Now the Only State to Sell This Special Beer

While Wisconsin may be known for its brewing history, Minnesota remains the only state where you can buy this special beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only 3.2-- well below the alcohol content contained in most beers these days. "3/2 Beer" or "Near Beer," as it's jokingly been referred to over the years, is the only beer that's still legal for grocery and convenience stores to sell here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Why You Need To Throw Out Strawberries Sold in Minnesota

Individuals in Minnesota are being asked to look in their refrigerators and freezers for any strawberries that they may have purchased between March 5th, 2022 and April 25th, 2022. These strawberries may be linked to the latest hepatitis A outbreak in Canada and the United States that has caused 17 people to become ill.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Officials Confirm Source Of Hepatitis A Outbreak

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota officials are warning consumers to avoid eating fresh, organic strawberries from two brands after linking hepatitis A illnesses to these strawberries. The Minnesota Department of Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy