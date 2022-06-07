ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A Look Into my Writing Process: Interview With Serhii Rubets, Full-Stack Software Engineer

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. Hello, friends. I’m Serhii Rubets, I’m from Ukraine and I’m a Full-Stack Software Engineer with about 7 years of experience. I worked in different companies, small and medium. My main stack is: JS, react, angular,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
BITCOIN
HackerNoon

Angular v14's New Features

As per Angular- “We are excited to announce the release of Angular v14! From typed forms and standalone components to new primitives in the Angular CDK (component dev kit). this release includes many features and bug fixes directly contributed by community members, from adding router strong typing to more tree-shakable error messages.”
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#War#Tech#Linkedin#Gof
HackerNoon

The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Change Data Capture to Accelerate Real-time Analytics

There is nothing new in saying that startups leverage Big Data and AI to develop more innovative business models. As a result, Big Data and AI matters have been ubiquitous in executive and technical forums. But they have often been discussed at such a high level that folks end up missing details on such companies' building blocks.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Healthcare CRM Software: Peculiarities of Making a Good One

Good healthcare CRM systems are designed to tackle specific challenges and help optimize complex processes that stand in the way of improving patient care. The main goal of customer relationship management (CRM) in business is to retain existing customers and attract new ones. A good CRM system is a powerful analytics tool that aggregates different kinds of patient information (demographics, financial, health-related, behavioral, social, and other relevant data) It is important that the system helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage prescriptions, appointments, clinical records, corresponding lab tests and notes. The system has to be able to update this data in real-time.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

BinaryDonut -UI series #1 ft. variables

Var has been the traditional way of declaring variables in JS but it has got its own drawbacks.. Now let us see the functioning of var in action. function firstFunction() { var a = 10; return function secondFunction() { var b = a + 1; return b; }; } var g = firstFunction(); secondFunction(); // returns '11'
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Use the Adapter Design Pattern in Vue.js

While working on modern web products one of the requirements is fast delivery. Due to this requirement developers often rely on using the third-party libraries so they don’t need to develop the basic UI components from scratch. But usually while trying to make their Project Managers happy and deliver fast they forget to think about the code maintainability and quality.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Web Technology Trends in 2022: PWAs, Browsers as OS, Cloud Access

Enjoy my new interview where we discuss Google Chrome and its perks as well as the cutting-edge web developments trends to hop on for your next startup. There’s more to web developments than just blockchain, chatbots, voice search and other stuff everybody is chattering about. I had a chance to talk to Uladzimir Yankovich, founder of Manganum, a productivity extension for Chrome. And here’s what else is going on on the web right now.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VIII.

1. Positive Ideas from privative causes. Concerning the simple ideas of Sensation; it is to be considered,—that whatsoever is so constituted in nature as to be able, by affecting our senses, to cause any perception in the mind, doth thereby produce in the understanding a simple idea; which, whatever be the external cause of it, when it comes to be taken notice of by our discerning faculty, it is by the mind looked on and considered there to be a real positive idea in the understanding, as much as any other whatsoever; though, perhaps, the cause of it be but a privation of the subject. 2. Ideas in the mind distinguished from that in things which gives rise to them. Thus the ideas of heat and cold, light and darkness, white and black, motion and rest, are equally clear and positive ideas in the mind; though, perhaps, some of the causes which produce them are barely privations, in those subjects from whence our senses derive those ideas. These the understanding, in its view of them, considers all as distinct positive ideas, without taking notice of the causes that produce them: which is an inquiry not belonging to the idea, as it is in the understanding, but to the nature of the things existing without us. These are two very different things, and carefully to be distinguished; it being one thing to perceive and know the idea of white or black, and quite another to examine what kind of particles they must be, and how ranged in the superficies, to make any object appear white or black. 3. We may have the ideas when we are ignorant of their physical causes. A painter or dyer who never inquired into their causes hath the ideas of white and black, and other colours, as clearly, perfectly, and distinctly in his understanding, and perhaps more distinctly, than the philosopher who hath busied himself in considering their natures, and thinks he knows how far either of them is, in its cause, positive or privative; and the idea of black is no less positive in his mind than that of white, however the cause of that colour in the external object may be only a privation.
RELIGION
HackerNoon

Gotta Collect'em All! Mobile Apps and The Race to 5 Stars

Evaluations are critical for any business and getting individuals to write favorable evaluations can be difficult. However, we explore ways with which you can get more reviews for your mobile application. It doesn't matter if you run a B2B or B2C company, a marketing agency or a SaaS firm, an...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

We’re Building the Lumos Metaverse to Elevate Builder Opportunities in Web3 🚀

We are excited to announce the launch of the Lumos Metaverse for builders to access the right opportunities and flourish in the Web3 space. To bring this to fruition, we successfully raised $1.1 million in seed capital. The seed round was led by Global Web3 venture fund -Delta Blockchain Fund, and funding from leading VCs- Superblock, Next Web Capital, Arcanum Capital, AG Build, Paradigm Shift Capital and multiple eminent angel investors from the Web3 ecosystem.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Application Logic for Notifications with Courier Automations

We’re excited to announce a powerful new feature for the Courier platform: Courier Automations. Courier Automations is a toolset that includes both an API and a visual builder that allows anyone to easily configure logic for notification workflows. Need to send a reminder to class attendees 10 minutes before the class starts? Need to page an on-call engineer on multiple channels until they respond? These use cases and more can be achieved quickly and easily with Automations.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

JS Arrow Functions for Newbies

A few important things to consider before we begin:. I am a beginner developer and writing articles is my way of learning, this means that there might be errors. If you find any, please let me know in the comments and І will correct them :) Some of the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Take these Steps To Change Font In WordPress Text Editor

As the World Wide Web has progressed from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and is now on its way to Web 3.0, it is more critical than ever to establish an impactful, functional website, a vital tool for personal branding. If you start with that base, you won’t need a complex HTML code editor to help you create HTML code that will power your websites and make them seem professional and appealing.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy