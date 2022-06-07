ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dappKit:A Simpler Way to Start Your Web3 Project

 5 days ago
As developers, we are all familiar with the frustration of having to repeat several operations that can be automated. While writing code from scratch it’s the most effective way to develop a. custom structure, it’s also time-consuming and inefficient. When it comes to web3 development, things can...

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
Angular v14's New Features

As per Angular- “We are excited to announce the release of Angular v14! From typed forms and standalone components to new primitives in the Angular CDK (component dev kit). this release includes many features and bug fixes directly contributed by community members, from adding router strong typing to more tree-shakable error messages.”
How to Use the Adapter Design Pattern in Vue.js

While working on modern web products one of the requirements is fast delivery. Due to this requirement developers often rely on using the third-party libraries so they don’t need to develop the basic UI components from scratch. But usually while trying to make their Project Managers happy and deliver fast they forget to think about the code maintainability and quality.
BinaryDonut -UI series #1 ft. variables

Var has been the traditional way of declaring variables in JS but it has got its own drawbacks.. Now let us see the functioning of var in action. function firstFunction() { var a = 10; return function secondFunction() { var b = a + 1; return b; }; } var g = firstFunction(); secondFunction(); // returns '11'
How to Evaluate Your Mobile Project to Sell It

Being able to sell a game is just as important as developing it. So what should you pay attention to sell a game? Here is step-by-step advice from the expert. When it comes to the consolidation of companies or assets, let's talk about M&A, which stands for mergers and acquisitions. It's often a lack of such experience by novice mobile developers getting their games off the ground that stands out the most.
Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
What Is Impermanent Loss?

Decentralized Finance—DeFi—is one of blockchain technology's novel financial use cases. It is a developed financial ecosystem that offers conventional financial services without a governing/central authority or intermediaries. Virtually all financial services provided by the traditional system of banking—which reflects Centralized Finance—are available on DeFi with a perk of...
The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
Healthcare CRM Software: Peculiarities of Making a Good One

Good healthcare CRM systems are designed to tackle specific challenges and help optimize complex processes that stand in the way of improving patient care. The main goal of customer relationship management (CRM) in business is to retain existing customers and attract new ones. A good CRM system is a powerful analytics tool that aggregates different kinds of patient information (demographics, financial, health-related, behavioral, social, and other relevant data) It is important that the system helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage prescriptions, appointments, clinical records, corresponding lab tests and notes. The system has to be able to update this data in real-time.
Check Out Some Cool Cosmos Projects in 2022

With another incredible year behind us, many major milestones reached, and an explosion of innovation throughout the growing Cosmos ecosystem, 2021 was an interstellar year. But launching IBC and completing the Cosmos whitepaper isn’t where our story ends. We’re only at the start of this amazing journey with so many exciting plans on the horizon and plenty of developments already in the pipeline for 2022. Check out the highlights. With another incredible year behind us, many major milestones reached, and an explosion of innovation throughout the growing Cosmos ecosystem, 2021 was an interstellar year. But launching IBC and completing the Cosmos whitepaper isn’t where our story ends. We’re only at the start of this amazing journey with so many exciting plans on the horizon and plenty of developments already in the pipeline for 2022. Check out the highlights.
Application Logic for Notifications with Courier Automations

We’re excited to announce a powerful new feature for the Courier platform: Courier Automations. Courier Automations is a toolset that includes both an API and a visual builder that allows anyone to easily configure logic for notification workflows. Need to send a reminder to class attendees 10 minutes before the class starts? Need to page an on-call engineer on multiple channels until they respond? These use cases and more can be achieved quickly and easily with Automations.
Here's a Treasure Trove of Programming Languages and Tools that Will Help You With Web3

40+ Valuable Links To Help You Understand Web3 Stack In 2022. Web3 stands for a new decentralized dimension of the Internet. So far, it’s still in its infancy, and no one has seen it fully deployed and functioning yet. However, we already have many prospective projects and solutions that call themselves Web3 related, and we also have some basic understanding of the Web3 stack.
How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
JS Arrow Functions for Newbies

A few important things to consider before we begin:. I am a beginner developer and writing articles is my way of learning, this means that there might be errors. If you find any, please let me know in the comments and І will correct them :) Some of the...
Web Technology Trends in 2022: PWAs, Browsers as OS, Cloud Access

Enjoy my new interview where we discuss Google Chrome and its perks as well as the cutting-edge web developments trends to hop on for your next startup. There’s more to web developments than just blockchain, chatbots, voice search and other stuff everybody is chattering about. I had a chance to talk to Uladzimir Yankovich, founder of Manganum, a productivity extension for Chrome. And here’s what else is going on on the web right now.
Change Data Capture to Accelerate Real-time Analytics

There is nothing new in saying that startups leverage Big Data and AI to develop more innovative business models. As a result, Big Data and AI matters have been ubiquitous in executive and technical forums. But they have often been discussed at such a high level that folks end up missing details on such companies' building blocks.
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
Take these Steps To Change Font In WordPress Text Editor

As the World Wide Web has progressed from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and is now on its way to Web 3.0, it is more critical than ever to establish an impactful, functional website, a vital tool for personal branding. If you start with that base, you won’t need a complex HTML code editor to help you create HTML code that will power your websites and make them seem professional and appealing.
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

