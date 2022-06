HOUSTON — Gasoline prices reached a grim milestone Saturday, as the national average for regular gasoline reached $5 a gallon. Summer gasoline is nearly always more expensive because demand for fuel takes off around Memorial Day weekend. But this year oil and refined fuel prices have risen to their highest levels in 14 years, due largely to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions, and a rebound in energy use as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

TRAFFIC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO