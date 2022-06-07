ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Code Bio Launches with $75M to Disrupt Gene Therapy Space

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCode Bio, a biotechnology company leading the way in targeted non-viral delivery of generic medicines, closed a $75 million Series A financing round on Tuesday. This new influx of capital will allow Code Bio to continue its cutting-edge work in gene therapy. The round was co-led by Northpond Ventures...

www.biospace.com

