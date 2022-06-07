Code Bio Launches with $75M to Disrupt Gene Therapy Space

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global gene therapy market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2028. Gene therapy is a way of fixing genetic disorders by introducing a normal and healthy gene in place of the defective one in a cell to prevent or cure different types of genetic and chronic disorders for which no cure has been developed. Gene therapy is considered an important mode of treatment, as it helps eliminate the usage of drugs, surgery, or other procedures, which can have side effects. Several clinical research studies are being conducted to develop effective gene therapy products for the treatment of diseases related to ophthalmology, oncology, and ADA-SCID.
