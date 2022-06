A portion of Highway 701 in Conway has been dedicated to late community figure and award-winning photographer Freddy Eugene Hendrick. Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the new location of Jamestown Baptist Church in Conway, where Hendrick was a lifetime member, to remember his legacy and witness the unveiling of the highway sign. Freddy’s nephew Mark Hendrick introduced and led the dedication with kind words and remembrances for his uncle, with whom he shared a close bond.

1 DAY AGO