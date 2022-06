Conway Police have added a new four legged officer to the department! K9 King Griffin, also known as Finn, was sworn in as a comfort canine. The 5 month old Bernadoodle will help victims of crimes suffering from stress and anxiety. An $8,000 grant from the state Attorney General’s office helped fund the new addition as well as provided finn with 18 months of training and supplies. The K9 will also take part in outreach events and meetings.

CONWAY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO