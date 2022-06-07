ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Win ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on Digital

By Nate Bird
 2 days ago
This is your chance to experience the latest in the Wizarding World, from the comfort of your own couch. Enter now to win 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' on digital....

Love Locks Fence Lives Again in Twin Falls at a New Location

The Love Locks Fence in Twin Falls is proof that love can endure. There have been a few versions of the fence since the initial installation on the edge of the Snake River Canyon dating back to at least 2014. But they have all been destroyed over time by the elements, the weight of the locks, and human vandalism.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Southern Idaho Pride Hosting Free Family Friendly Event In Twin Falls

Southern Idaho Pride 2022 is happening this weekend in Downtown Twin Falls. The free event is family-friendly and everyone is invited. Pride is happening this Saturday, June 11th, from 10 am until 6 pm at Twin Falls City Park. Southern Idaho Pride is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ people in Idaho. Southern Idaho Pride states that they educate, help represent, and celebrate the community year-round.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:
TWIN FALLS, ID
One of a Kind South Hills Lodge For Sale Near Twin Falls

For fans of wildlife, the great outdoors, and not having neighbors: the South Hills Lodge is for sale and has everything you want. There’s also a potential to rent out the lodge and have additional income. South Hills Lodge For Sale in Southern Idaho. The South Hills Lodge currently...
TWIN FALLS, ID
WARNING: Throwing Rocks from This Idaho Bridge Will Land You in Jail

There is a picture I remember seeing of a woman who fell from the Empire State Building. I was a little boy and found it very disturbing. When she finally came to a stop atop a parked car, her impact crushed the vehicle. I toured the building twenty years ago and was warned a coin tossed from the upper floors could potentially slice through an innocent person below. If you get caught behaving like an immature idiot, you’ll find yourself in serious trouble.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
ATV Trails Ascend 9,000 Ft Of Vivid Flowers North Of Twin Falls

For owners of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) including side-by-sides, dirt bikes, and ATVs that enjoy rides offering scenic beauty and incredible views, there's a network of trails in the mountains of Camas County that are hard to top. The forest service trails that immerse visitors in the incredible floral blooms of the area's marshlands located 120 miles northwest of Twin Falls make for an unforgettable southern Idaho trip.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Magic Valley Dairy Days: A Fun Weekend of Family Activities

On June 10 and 11, 2022, Wendell, Idaho is hosting the annual Magic Valley Dairy Days celebration. This event is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some fun activities together. There will be food vendors, live music, and a parade. And of course, no celebration of the dairy industry would be complete without some delicious ice cream! So make sure to come out and join us this weekend in Wendell for some fun family activities.
WENDELL, ID
Cloverleaf Farm Market Opening In Downtown

On June 15th Cloverleaf Farm Market is opening in Downtown Twin Falls. First of all, yes you will definitely be able to get all your favorite Cloverleaf favorites. There will be ice cream and milk, cheese curds, yogurts, and all their delicious dairy products. But you will also be able to get a little more at this one-stop shop for deliciousness.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Farmers Market in Magic Valley Is Fun For the Whole Family

Summer is here and the warmer weather means it is time to get into swimming shape by eating healthier, as well as it means that farmer's markets are reopening. Idaho has some of the best and most fresh vegetables and fruits, and nothing tastes better than buying them fresh and locally grown. There are multiple options for farmers markets when it comes to the Magic Valley, but there is one in the area that is a little different than the rest if you are willing to make a little bit of a Sunday drive.
HAGERMAN, ID
Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

A new boutique that caters to kids recently celebrated its grand opening inside the Magic Valley Mall. The new apparel shop opened June 1, and is located across from Pretzelmaker. Twin Falls parents now have another clothing option for their kids. Emri Rose Boutique opened Wednesday inside the Magic Valley...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Movie Theater Offering Shows For One Dollar This Summer

Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls has started its summer matinee special every Tuesday and Wednesday. Select shows are one dollar per ticket. Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 am you can check out select movies for one dollar per ticket. Many of the shows are aimed at children. However, adults are allowed to join as well. I am wondering if it would be weird if I went alone, without children.
TWIN FALLS, ID
More Sturgeon from New Magic Valley Hatchery Stocked in Snake River

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several hundred young sturgeon have been stocked at several locations along the Snake River in the Magic Valley from a new partnership to produce thousands of the big fish a year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said nearly 400 12-inch, one-year old sturgeon were recently released at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs and Niagara Springs Creek. It was the second release of young fish from the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery just south of Wendell in the Snake River Canyon. The hatchery is a joint venture by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power Company. The goal is to raise 2,500 sturgeon at the hatchery that will be stocked across Southern Idaho. Sturgeon, the largest fresh-water fish in North America, can be fished in Idaho but, must be released. The ancient fish can live to 100 years old and grow to more than 1,200 pounds.
WENDELL, ID
Watch: ‘Religion Made Me a Bum’ Has Fight on Twin Falls Street Corner

In today's society, most people seem to believe they can get away with saying whatever they want with no consequences. The word "troll" gets thrown around often to describe someone that likes to bully or attack others through the internet. People that wouldn't normally say things to someone's face will hide behind their screen and often make comments they shouldn't and expect there to be no repercussions. What happens when someone stops hiding behind their screen though and decides to put their opinion and thoughts out there for everyone to see? If someone finally dares to speak their mind and show their face, what happens? A local in Twin Falls has raised some controversy by doing this, and a video caught the reaction he received.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Why a Staycation in Twin Falls May Be Better than a Vacation Elsewhere

Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.
TWIN FALLS, ID
