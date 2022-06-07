ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

How vote-by-mail ballots are processed in LA County

By Zarina Khairzada
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif. — During the pandemic, COVID fears didn’t stop Howard McBroom from voting. In fact, it led him to vote by mail. “It makes voting so much easier,” McBroom said. This year, he’s planning to go the more traditional route and he will cast his...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 2

spectrumnews1.com

Updated election results to be announced Friday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's first post-election results update will be released Friday with at least 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still to be processed, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said. Logan provided the estimate Wednesday, adding that the number of outstanding vote by mail ballots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Incumbents maintain lead in primary races

The incumbent candidates fighting to hold onto their seats representing the Santa Clarita Valley have largely maintained their leads in their respective races heading into the weekend, according to the California Secretary of State’s website. Since Tuesday evening, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democratic challenger Christy Smith have held...
CALIFORNIA STATE
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
scvnews.com

Potential Rabies Exposure at Malibu Café/Calamigos Ranch

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Public Health is warning anyone who may have come in contact...
MALIBU, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Judge signals approval of city's settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal judge Thursday tentatively signed off on Los Angeles’ proposed settlement with the LA Alliance for Human Rights in which the city will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for non-mentally ill members of the homeless population.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Local Orange County 2022 primary election results: City measures

There were measures on the June 7 ballot for three Orange County cities. Two of those cities, Huntington Beach and Westminster, are in our coverage area. The results below were published at 11:30 p.m. on June 7 by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. All 2,179 precincts have reported. Voter...
signalscv.com

Garcia, Smith hold commanding lead in 2022 Primary Election

Both incumbent Republican Mike Garcia and Democratic challenger Christy Smith continue to hold their commanding lead in the race to be placed on the ballot come the 2022 General Election this fall, according to the latest election results reported by the California Secretary of State’s website. Roughly 24 hours...
CALIFORNIA STATE
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022: Measure A parcel tax defeated in a landslide

Measure A, a $1,095 parcel tax proposed by a citizen’s initiative, was emphatically rejected by Manhattan Beach voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure was opposed by 68.8 percent, a total of 4,830 voters, with 31.20 voting in favor, or 2,190 voters. Councilperson Joe Franklin, a leading voice opposing...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Election Day: Who will be the next LA County Sheriff?

The polls on Election Day just closed, leaving five candidates vying for the position of Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They are: Sheriff Alex Villanueva:Sheriff Villanueva, the incumbent, was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.Cecil Rhambo:Cecil Rhambo has been in law enforcement for 33 years, serving with the Sheriff's Department and most recently as the Chief of Airport Police at LAX.Eric Strong: Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Eric Strong began his career with the Compton Police Department in 1993 and has spent the last 11 years with LASD.Eli Vera: Eli Vera has spent his entire 34-year career in law enforcement with the Sheriff's Department. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Division Chief. Prior to joining the department, Vera enlisted with the Marine Corps and served as a Presidential Honor Guard.Robert Luna:Robert Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!

Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads McKinnor in race to succeed Burke, trails in runoff for vacancy!. It looks like another five months of intense campaigning for all the major offices on the ballot that effect...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Public Health officials warn of potential rabies exposure in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned people Friday of potential rabies exposure in Malibu after a bat was handled by a person or group of people, including children.According to officials, the potential exposure occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022. at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu."At this time, we do not have any indication that this bat infected anyone with rabies. However, if untreated, rabies is nearly always fatal, so we want people to err on the side of caution," said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Parents need to ask their children if they noticed or touched any bats while at the facility. If anyone suspects they or their child came into contact with any bat, they should immediately be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment."People who believe they have come into contact with a bat should call their health care provider or report the exposure to 213-974- 1234.According to health officials, rabies symptoms include fever, weakness and headache. 
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California mortgage relief: Property tax relief offered for eligible homeowners

LOS ANGELES - As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners. Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

31-year-old activist and CPA leads race for Los Angeles controller

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Kenneth Mejia, a 31-year-old certified public accountant and housing justice activist, was in the lead in Tuesday’s primary for Los Angeles controller and was headed Wednesday for a November runoff with Councilman Paul Koretz. Meanwhile, in the race to succeed Mike Feuer as city...
LOS ANGELES, CA

