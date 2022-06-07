ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Video Highlights Tulsa Nonprofits Awarded ARPA Funding

 5 days ago

One year since the City of Tulsa awarded nonprofits with COVID-19 Relief Grants for Community Assistance and Recovery Initiatives, the organizations are having an impact on the local community.

A total of 70 recipients received grants funded by more than $6 million of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The organizations have focused on providing services and advocacy in various

thanks to the grant funding. These include Resonance, Met Cares Foundation, Oklahoma categories to support Tulsans’ personal and financial health during the pandemic.

A new video produced by the City’s Communications Department highlights four nonprofits that continued their operations and programs Project Woman, and Growing Together.

Watch in English: https://youtu.be/OEdepsSj-PY

Watch in Spanish: https://youtu.be/7KFY6Vj6owc

A similar round of ARPA funding for Tulsa organizations will become available this Fall 2022. The City of Tulsa will release application information soon. If you have any questions, email arpa@cityoftulsa.org.

For additional details on City programs funded by COVID-19 relief funds, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/CovidRelief.

