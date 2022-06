At Wednesday (June 8th) night’s meeting of the Mobridge City Council, resident John Rothstein spoke to the council during public forum with a request that the city replace a section of curb and gutter to keep runoff water off his property; a problem Rothstein says was created initially by the curb and gutter installed by the city being too high and then exacerbated by a patch done to raise the street level to match the curb and gutter. He has had to replace his sidewalk and would like to not have any more damage to his property. The council will contact city engineer Todd Goldsmith and get pricing from a local concrete company to see what can be done to provide a solution to the issue.

MOBRIDGE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO