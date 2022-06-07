Man Arrested for His 5th DUI in Missoula

I have had the title of "Dad" for well over 9 years now. So far, Father's Day has been pretty cool. My only requirement for the day is that we do something outside and it has got to be "Guy Stuff." That can be anything really. Fishing is always a perfect way to spend a day outside. Then again you can always go play in the mountains and shoot guns. Or maybe buy your "ol'man" a big steak and do some grilling? For me, I love flinging arrows at 3-dimensional foam animal targets. That's right, my family enjoys using our childhood imagination and pretending we are on a safari. Hunting everything from deer and elk to mutant mosquitoes, dinosaurs, and even Bigfoot. Not to mention the nearly 10-foot-tall bear.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO