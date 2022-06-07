ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man Arrested for His 5th DUI in Missoula

By Nick Chrestenson
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 5, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford Escape driving on the Reserve Street off ramp and approaching the intersection of West Broadway at a high rate of speed. There was a sedan already stopped at the red light and the Ford Escape stopped unusually...

newstalkkgvo.com

Comments / 4

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Man Robs Missoula Gas Station, Resists Arrest

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local gas station in the 400 block of South Russell Street for a report of a robbery. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Missoula 911 received a panic alarm from a local...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Caught With a Stolen Truck and Trailer from Missoula Businesses

On June 7, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Mill Creek and Purviance Way area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported there was a truck broken down with a local business’s utility trailer connected to it. The complainant, an employee of the business, reported this was suspicious as the truck pulling the trailer was not a company truck.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bicyclist hit by vehicle near McIntosh Loop, Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle incident near McIntosh Loop and Reserve Street in Missoula Thursday afternoon has been cleared. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services responded to the call. Police report there were minor injuries. No other details are available at this time.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Shoshone News Press

$10,000 reward offered in missing persons case

In July, it will have been 10 years since 32-year-old Brian Shookman of Great Falls, Mont., mysteriously disappeared after traveling to Shoshone County for a family reunion. A missing person’s report was filed on Aug. 1, 2012, when he failed to arrive at the reunion after leaving his cousin’s home in Kellogg. Brian’s abandoned vehicle was located approximately one month later on a dirt road in the area of Dobson Pass.
KELLOGG, ID
montanarightnow.com

Butte teen gets 5 years in DOC custody for stabbing outside Civic Center

A judge sentenced a Butte teenager on Thursday to five years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections for stabbing another teen several times during a fight outside the Civic Center last July. Prosecutors initially charged 17-year-old Kimori Alejah Shaw as an adult with attempted deliberate homicide but in...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Reported Armed Suspect Located, No Threat to the Public

UPDATE: June 8, 2022 12:18 p.m. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office provided the following update:. Montana Highway Patrol, assisting Missoula County Sheriff’s Office with the report of an armed individual near Sunset Memorial Garden Funeral home and cemetery, located the individual in a field. Although the initial report was...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

A crash north of Kalispell caused an outage for over 2,000 early Thursday morning

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A driver is walking away uninjured from an accident that knocked out power for over 2,000 people north of Kalispell early Thursday morning. Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports the accident was on Hodgson Rd. and that the car hit main power lines running up the road.
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for Mineral Co. woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing person advisory has been issued for 64-year-old Kathleen Martello from Mineral County. Martello is 5-foot-3, with hazel eyes and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on June 8 in St. Regis driving a 2010 white Dodge truck with license plate C49062F. If you...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
People

4-Year-Old Boy Found 'Alive and in Good Health' After Surviving Montana Wilderness Alone for 2 Days

A 4-year-old boy has been found "alive and in good health" after going missing for two days near home in Montana, according to authorities. Ryker Webb "was in good spirits and apparently healthy" when he was found Sunday on Pine Ridge Road off South Fork Bull River Road in Sanders County, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that day.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
ARLEE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

A Montana Father’s Day Tradition Continues at 2022 ‘Bear Shoot’

I have had the title of "Dad" for well over 9 years now. So far, Father's Day has been pretty cool. My only requirement for the day is that we do something outside and it has got to be "Guy Stuff." That can be anything really. Fishing is always a perfect way to spend a day outside. Then again you can always go play in the mountains and shoot guns. Or maybe buy your "ol'man" a big steak and do some grilling? For me, I love flinging arrows at 3-dimensional foam animal targets. That's right, my family enjoys using our childhood imagination and pretending we are on a safari. Hunting everything from deer and elk to mutant mosquitoes, dinosaurs, and even Bigfoot. Not to mention the nearly 10-foot-tall bear.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy