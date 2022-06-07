ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Klay Thompson says he's going to YouTube 'Game 6 Klay' to help him and Draymond Green explained why

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
It’s been a rough NBA Finals so far for Klay Thompson.

He hit 3-of-7 from deep in Game 1 with 15 points total, and then shot 4-of-19 from the floor in the Game 2 win on Sunday.

But the superstar guard knows that he can do better, and so he said he’s going to do something to help him gain back some confidence: He’s going to watch highlights of himself.

Specifically, ones of Game 6 Klay — as you might recall, he went off for 41 points in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals while facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the nickname was born. Since then, he’s put up some amazing numbers in Game 6s.

You could be chuckling, but this is really a good idea, according to his teammate, Draymond Green:

This is what Klay will be watching!

