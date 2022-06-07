ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.J. Redick and C.J. McCollum brilliantly called out Stephen A. Smith over Russell Westbrook remarks

By Andrew Joseph
 3 days ago
ESPN’s First Take rarely makes for compelling television as manufactured debate basically exists to rile up viewers. But on Tuesday, we saw something that doesn’t happen particularly often on ESPN’s airwaves:

Stephen A. Smith got rattled on his own show.

Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum and former NBA guard J.J. Redick were a part of Tuesday’s panel, and they took issue with a comment Smith made about Russell Westbrook’s attendance at newly hired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference. Smith — without explaining his actual reasoning — said, “Him being at that press conference yesterday — actually to me — I didn’t like it.”

That was when both Redick and McCollum came in to call Smith out on the remarks. They wanted more answers.

They thought it was odd that Smith would even take issue with Westbrook supporting his new head coach as Smith initially listed stats instead of justifying his argument. And even if the Lakers are trying to move Westbrook, he’s still a member of the team. If he didn’t attend the press conference, it probably would have been a bigger deal, and both Redick and McCollum had Smith scrambling to defend the take.

Smith ultimately clarified that his criticism was aimed at the Lakers rather than Westbrook, which satisfied Redick and McCollum. But man, what a whirlwind that was.

NBA fans came away impressed with Redick and McCollum after that segment.

This was how Twitter reacted

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Charles Barkley Says The Warriors Getting To The Finals Without Kevin Durant Will Have A Negative Effect On His Legacy

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers that the game has ever seen, and there's no doubt that he will go down as one of the defining players of the generation. However, many have criticized him for joining the Golden State Warriors back in 2016 and tagging on to a team that has already won a championship. He then proceeded to leave the team in 2019 free agency.
Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's 43 points in Game 4 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

Steph Curry erupted for an explosive performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory. The reigning Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player notched a game-high 43-point performance on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples. Curry added 10 boards and four assists in a red-hot effort against the Celtics in Game 4.
Bradley Beal reacts to voicemail from Celtics' Jayson Tatum thanking him for his support over the years

“Without you, it wouldn’t be me,” began the message from Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum to his lifelong friend and fellow NBA star Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards guard was in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, and at one point in it stopped to listen to a recorded message from the Celtics star sharing his appreciation for the friendship and support Beal gave to Tatum since the two were growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.
Steph Curry put the Warriors on his back in Game 4 and NBA players including LeBron were in awe

We all can’t say it any better than Steve Kerr did in the middle of Steph Curry going off during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. He’s really good at basketball. Curry went OFF after injury concerns heading into the contest, with 43 points (14-of-26 from the floor), 10 rebounds, four dimes and seven threes. In a game where Draymond Green struggled once again and other Warrriors were inconsistent, it was needed to tie up the series 2-2.
Shaedon Sharpe would love to be drafted by the Thunder, per ESPN

In his recent article detailing the perfect 2022 NBA draft for the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony. At the 12th spot, Givony surprisingly mentioned Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe being there and the Thunder taking him. The most interesting part of his analysis is the fact that Givony has heard that Sharpe welcomes being drafted to the Thunder for basketball reasons.
Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed: 'I impact the game in so many ways'

Aminu Mohammed produced a strong freshman campaign with the Georgetown Hoyas, and the 20-year-old is aiming to continue that run to the NBA. Mohammed was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the United States at 14. He then achieved tremendous success at Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield, Missouri, becoming Gatorade Player of the Year in the state as a sophomore.
Klay Thompson has high praise for Steph Curry's Game 4 performance against the Celtics

With the Golden State Warriors trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry put together a heroic performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Warriors All-Star point guard recorded a game-high 43-point performance on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven 3-pointers. Curry added 10 rebounds as the Warriors secured a much-needed victory to even the series 2-2.
WATCH: Stuart Scott recaps Michael Jordan’s Flu Game

Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals is known as Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” as he was dealing with flu-like symptoms ahead of the showdown with the Utah Jazz. The story out there is that Jordan ordered pizza while the team was in Park City the night before and suffered from food poisoning. Leading into the game, there was doubt that Jordan would play in the crucial game. With the series tied at 2-2 this was the pivotal game that would swing the series and Jordan put on a magnificent performance. Jordan played and scored 38 points and dished out 5 assists...
