MANCHESTER, NH – Looking for a great way to combine fitness and philanthropy on June 12? Consider checking out the 4th Annual Walk for Hope at Elliot Hospital. The 5K walk is open to all abilities and they are happy to accept same-day registrations. The event starts at 9 a.m. with registration starting at 8 a.m. Walkers will be treated to a range of entertainment pre-event and snacks and more fun when they return to Elliot’s campus.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO