Grant Williams, a Staten Island native who spent 23 years incarcerated after being wrongly convicted of murder, has won a lawsuit against New York City. The 51-year-old was accused of killing Shdell Lewis outside a public housing complex in his hometown in 1996. He was paroled in 2019 and exonerated in July 2021. After being cleared of all charges, he sued the city and the Associated Press reported that the comptroller's office has opted to settle his claim, rewarding Williams with $7 million.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO