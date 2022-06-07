ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New poll shows a new leader in the GOP race for governor

By Kevin Bessler
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A new poll of voters in the Republican race for Illinois governor shows a new leader. A survey by Fabrizio, Lee and Associates, which was commissioned by the political action committee People Who Play by the Rules, shows Darren Bailey at 27% support to Richard Irvin’s 20%....

Logical Dude
3d ago

Pritzker has spent millions on smear campaigns because he has no leg to stand on, he definitely has no good ideas or any solutions to any of problems Illinois is facing.....Crimes through the roof, Economy is tanking. Mayor Lightfoot and Kim Foxx are only making Chicago worse by the day. If he'd fired them I would think about voting for him, but we know that won't happen

PEORIA !
3d ago

This is Illinois, with tons & tons of problems from years of corruption, stripping the state of its gracious lifestyle & its not a whole lot a Republicans or Democrats can do that'll make Illinois better. People are leaving the state & innocent people are frightened for their lives going out in the community. And Illinois voters will still pick a person that looks like them.

