UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm, a unit of Penn State Student Affairs, will host its fourth annual Summer Solstice Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the farm greenery and fresh flavors of the season on the longest day of the year. The celebration is free and open to the public, with the option to purchase food on site.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO