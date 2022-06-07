ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

It’s the Camden Social

camdennews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of April 2022, The Camden Tavern & Grill (4601 Lyndale) is under new ownership. It’s now the Camden...

www.camdennews.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cookbook celebrates Leamington Spa estate's diversity

A community recipe book celebrating an estate's diversity aims to help its residents with the cost-of-living crisis. The Sydni Cookbook was devised by and for people living on the Sydenham estate in Royal Leamington Spa. The low-cost and varied dishes represent the 39 cultures in the community. About 3,000 homes...
RECIPES
UPI News

Firefighters rescue cat wedged between brick buildings

June 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a cat that attempted to walk in the narrow gap between two brick buildings and got wedged trying to squeeze past a pipe. The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Dunstable Community Fire Station said the Green Watch crew...
ANIMALS
BBC

Plymouth Argyle launches project to fight poverty

A new project by Plymouth Argyle aims to fight poverty in the football club's home city. The club said Project 35 would provide free meals for children from deprived areas in holidays, weekend hampers to families and food donation points at the stadium in the first year. The Project 35...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Quality Food#Bingo#Food Drink#The Camden Social#American
BBC

Romsey Park Proms cancelled as firm ceases trading

An outdoor music festival has been cancelled as the company behind it has ceased trading. Southampton-based firm Podium Event Group Limited has announced it has "taken steps to begin a liquidation process". In an online statement, the company confirmed all its events, including Park Proms at Broadlands Estate in Romsey,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Community to reopen Kidsgrove Sports Centre next month

A Staffordshire leisure centre is set to be reopened by the community it served, five years after closing. Kidsgrove Sports Centre would operate again from July, said Kidsgrove Sports Centre Community Group. The charitable body is due to take ownership of the venue after agreeing a 25-year lease with Newcastle...
SPORTS
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Brighton specialist school for autistic children planned

A specialist school for autistic children and young people with anxiety and other mental health issues is being planned in Brighton. It will operate as a satellite of Portslade's Hill Park School at the former Cedar Centre in Hollingdean. Demand for specialist places at Hill Park has increased by 25%...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

This seagull has stolen £300 worth of crisps from Tesco

First of all, let's get it out there. Seagulls are terrifying. They're the ballsy aholes of the bird world that have no moral compass. You would think that we would be safe inside. Four walls and a ceiling; they can't get through that right? Wrong. A seagull in Paignton, Devon has clocked on about how automatic doors work, and has stolen £300 pounds worth of crisps from a Tesco supermarket. He's so notorious in fact that the locals have even named him Steven. Liam Brown managed to take a video of Steven the Seagull waiting for the automatic doors to...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy