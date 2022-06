BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Art and Science Museum (LASM) will hold its Dino Day on Saturday, June 25 after a three-year hiatus. Dino Day will have hands-on activities and will give attendees the chance to see an authentic Triceratops skull that was discovered in 2011 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 65-million-year-old fossil is on a loan from Raising Cane’s and the Todd Graves Family. A showing of the Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) program Dinosaur Train will play in the Adalié Brent Auditorium and dinosaur-themed shows will play in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium until 5 p.m.

