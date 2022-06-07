ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tap In, literal and spiritual nourishment

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthsiders will soon be able to tap into cocktails, food, community and their spiritual side at Tap In, a new restaurant coming soon to Lowry Avenue. The unique space will feature craft cocktails, food and an event space for locals to gather in. “I’ve lived in the neighborhood since...

CBS Minnesota

How To Safety Get Rid Of Highly-Flammable Cottonwood Litter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it. Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June. “I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee. Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above. “I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
103.7 THE LOON

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
tcbmag.com

Taco Bell Defy Opens In Brooklyn Park This Week

The future of the fast-food drive-through is here and Minnesota is at the forefront. The two-story Taco Bell Defy – a project in the works since August of last year –will open at 5931 94th Ave N, Brooklyn Park on Tuesday, local Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods announced Monday.
camdennews.org

New walk and bike trail is underway

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has a series of projects underway to create the Above the Falls Regional Park. The Overlook Project on 26th Avenue was completed in May of 2021. Other projects along the Mississippi River on the Northside are underway at this time. On May 9,...
dailypaws.com

From Trash to Treasure: Puppy Rescued From Minnesota Dumpster Receives Outpouring of Love From Community

After being cast aside callously, one little puppy inspired an outpouring of community support thanks to a curious mechanic who was willing to look inside a dumpster. The story starts last Thursday when R.J. Cornforth was taking a break outside the Midas Auto Repair where he works in Shakopee, Minn. Noises coming from a nearby dumpster surprised him, so he lifted the lid to investigate. He looked inside and saw a backpack, zipped up tight but moving slightly. He unzipped the pouch and the face of a small, tan puppy looked back at him.
camdennews.org

How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
kfgo.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
camdennews.org

Tour de Camden is coming soon

Birds are singing, flowers are blooming, trees are budding and…..the Tour de Camden bike ride will be here before you know it. Tour de Camden is a leisurely bike ride put on by your Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association (SCNA). This event started back in 2006 to promote our Northside community. This family friendly event rides through the neighborhoods of Camden which include Shingle Creek, Lind-Bohanon, Cleveland, Victory, Folwell and Webber-Camden.
Greater Milwaukee Today

5 essential new Midwest travel experiences for summer of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS — Among the Midwest travel destinations that are awaiting tourists this summer are a natural adventure park in the Dells, mountain bike trails on the North Shore, and a luxury cruise that doesn't require an ocean. Here are five experiences to consider before the season gets away from you.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

