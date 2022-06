MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New affordable housing for seniors is helping to keep older residents connected to their community. Sabathani Community Center just opened this 48-unit apartment complex to help address the growing displacement of south Minneapolis residents. Senior homelessness is on the rise, and many are displaced because of gentrification or not being able to afford the homes they raised their children in. “Folks have spoke loud and clear and told us they want to stay here, and we are going to go do everything we can to make sure they are part of this community,” said Scott Redd, CEO and president of...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO