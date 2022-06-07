When you vote in the Primary on August 9, stay in your lane!
This is the second in a series of articles about the 2022 midterm elections, brought to you by the League of Women Voters Minneapolis. The Primary Election on August 9 will determine the candidates for the General Election. The top vote-getter in each Primary race will appear on the ballot in...
Some big tax and spending plans didn't get finalized in the regular session that ended on May 23rd. That's left a lot of money on the table and a lot of unhappy groups that wanted a piece of the state budget surplus. Governor Tim Walz says he’s optimistic about reaching an agreement while some top lawmakers are not. MPR Reporter Brian Bakst gives Cathy Wurzer a status update.
A key statewide office on the ballot this fall is Attorney General, a job Minnesota Democrats have held since the early 1970s. Republicans believe they have a real chance to flip the office, but who will be their candidate?. Last month at their state convention, the GOP endorsed political newcomer...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen announced a crime-fighting plan Thursday that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard in keeping order. His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has...
Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota Senate committee convened Wednesday to hear an ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh, alleging the Minneapolis lawmaker violated Senate rules by failing to disclose a conflict of interest when authoring legislation to send state funds to a local media outlet.
Six Senate Republicans filed the complaint, asking a special group of lawmakers charged with reviewing these accusations to open an ethics investigation. They want a probe into whether Fateh engaged in a “quid pro quo” when Somali TV, which has a YouTube channel with more 170,000 subscribers, ran a campaign ad encouraging people...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats at the State Capitol are renewing efforts to expand background checks and enact a “red flag” law in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and elsewhere in America in recent weeks.
“It’s beyond unacceptable and we simply cannot allow it to continue, not here in Minnesota, not anywhere in our country,” said Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina. “Our Republican colleagues are more interesting in banning books in schools than guns in schools.”
Federally-licensed firearm dealers are required to conduct a background check on the person seeking to purchase a weapon, but...
Minnesota Public Radio headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Christine Schuster. Minnesota Public Radio announced it has received a $56 million dollar cash gift, the largest contribution from an anonymous donor in the organization's 55-year history. In a statement on Wednesday, MPR said the donor's gift, as intended, will...
The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's "clean cars" plan adopted late last year, which is intended to increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The group has long opposed the new rules, which...
Being the tallest kid in class doesn’t often come with bragging rights — but living in the tallest home in a state capital certainly does. In Saint Paul, the capital of Minnesota, a 19th-century home perched on a 1.55-acre bluff lot has the distinction of being the city’s tallest single-family residence — and it’s now for sale, its listing brokerage told The Post. Asking $1.85 million, the four-story spread takes advantage of its signature stature with a top-floor observatory that looks to views of the Saint Paul and Minneapolis skylines, as well as the Mississippi River Valley. Typically, homes in the area stand three stories high.
Standing Where South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Meet. Wanna stand in three states at once? You can do just that at the Tri-State Iron Monument just outside the city of Valley Springs, South Dakota. It's a simple monument, but it's neat to know so much history lies in the area....
U.S. Representative (D-MN 2nd District) Angie Craig submitted funding requests for Dakota County to receive $4,995,000 to construct the Veterans Memorial Gateway and $325,000 for the electronic crimes unit of the county sheriff’s office. Craig submitted her requests for Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations process,...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases.
The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees.
Small businesses will face another increase on July 1, 2023, to $14.50, and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage for large businesses.
Increases to the $15 minimum wage for large businesses will be made annually to account for inflation.
Tips and gratuities do not count toward the payment of minimum wage.
Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city’s Department of Civil Rights.
The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities.
For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.
(FOX 9) - Record-setting gas prices have sent Minnesota politicians scrambling for something they can do to address voters' concerns about inflation ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Prices in the Twin Cities surged to a record $4.59 per gallon on Monday. Locally, the cost for a gallon of regular...
Residents in numerous metro towns may have to wait a bit longer for their yard debris to be collected. Yard waste pickup in St. Paul, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, Columbia Heights, and Robbinsdale has been halted by Waste Management. A strong demand for staff with commercial driver’s...
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
New words, phrases, and acronyms have been spreading across our screens for several months now and one that is gaining much attention is Shrinkflation. And no, you haven't been imagining that the size of products continues to get smaller, shrink, and the price continues to rise. This has been happening for years.
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Against the backdrop of the latest mass shootings du jour at the supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the U. S. Supreme Court is poised to issue a ruling that is very likely to constitute another assault on gun regulation. Although the Supreme Court has not yet issued its ruling […]
The post High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
In early April, former Minnesota state Sen. Scott Jensen affirmed his long-standing opposition to reproductive rights. In a radio interview, Jensen explained that he believes in banning all abortions, with a minor caveat for instances in which “a mother’s life is in danger” after rape or incest. A few weeks later, after nine bruising ballot rounds at a Minnesota state GOP convention that banned flamethrowers but allowed some unambiguous antisemitism to sneak through, Jensen won his party’s backing to become the next Republican governor of Minnesota, a state that hasn’t had a GOP leader in over a decade.
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has restored more than 28,000 acres of land to tribal ownership through an agreement with the nonprofit Conservation Fund. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa is a federally recognized tribe located in northeastern Minnesota. In 2020, the nonprofit Conservation Fund bought the land as...
