A ‘Pineapple Express’ setup will be responsible for more than an inch of rain in some portions of Eastern Washington and Oregon Friday and Saturday. Yet another rainy weekend forecast for the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla comes after an already unusually wet late spring season. Over the next 48-56 hours, the Cascades and the Blues look to receive between...

YAKIMA, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO