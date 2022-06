Governor Jay Inslee now has the final decision on whether or not a Yakima man will be released from prison after the 1982 violent murders of his wife and sister-in-law. 72-year-old William Kincaid was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder charges and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Kincaid is now asking the governor to be released. He was in front of the Washington State Clemency Board on Thursday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he argued against releasing Kincaid. "I was very passionate in my response for him to stay in and serve the rest of his life in prison, as the judge ordered."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO