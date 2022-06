Roxie G. Nelson age 60 of Laurel, Nebraska died on Wednesday, June 08, 2022 at her residence with her family at her side. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Journey Christian Church in Wayne, Nebraska with the Rev. Dave Fremstad officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Friday at church from 5-7:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

