Omaha – Voters in Nebraska’s First Congressional District will return to the polls Tuesday, June 28th, to decide who will serve out the unexpired term of former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry who resigned his office last March. The resignation triggered the Special Election with the Executive Committees of the Democrat and Republican parties determining the two candidates – Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Republican Mike Flood of Norfolk.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO