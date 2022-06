In a bizarre incident in Syracuse Thursday morning, the popular "Glazed and Confused" donut truck was stolen, driven around for a while, then deposited in the Inner Harbor. Owner Paul Valenti showed up to make donuts at his brick-and-mortar location at 211 North Clinton Street in Syracuse, only to discover the truck was not in the parking lot. One of his employees that worked late the previous night said he had not moved the truck. Valenti then contacted Syracuse P.D. to report the truck stolen.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO