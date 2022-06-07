ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Hard Rock boss talks casino smoking ban with NJ Gov. Phil Murphy

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY — The chairman of the global Hard Rock casino and entertainment company spoke recently with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about the “economic challenges” of banning smoking in casinos, which is a bill pending in the state Legislature would do. Murphy has said he...

Strollos Italian Ice In Belmar, New Jersey Gets A Smack In The Face

What's the difference between hard and soft-serve ice cream? Thanks to our friends at Praline's Ice Cream we were able to figure it out:. Soft serve ice cream has less milk fat and more air than harder ice cream. If soft serve ice cream has the right amount of air, it will have a whitish color. When air is added, the ice cream becomes fluffy and the large molecules allow it to reflect white light, which gives it a white color. This white color means the ice cream is of better quality than soft serve ice cream with less air. Hard ice cream is usually served at -12 degrees Celsius. Soft serve ice cream is served at -6 degrees Celsius. A difference of only 6 degrees makes soft serve ice cream much softer and creamier.
BELMAR, NJ
