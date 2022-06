Sunday, June 5, was the most appropriate day to hold the memorial for Ed Engler, as The Daily Sun under Ed Engler was founded on that date, in the year 2000. We came together to remember and celebrate the life of Ed Engler. While we still mourned our loss, we needed to show our love and appreciation for his life and service. I looked forward to hearing others tell their stories of the Ed we might not know.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO