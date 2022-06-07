ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Johnson Pool and Depot Splash Pad Open to Public

cheyennecity.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE – It’s time to beat the heat and cool off at the Johnson Swimming Pool (303 E. 8th St.) and the Depot Splash Pad. Both locations are now open to the public for the season. The Johnson Pool hours are as follows:. Lap Swim:. Tuesday –...

www.cheyennecity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
KGAB AM 650

Laramie’s Summer Market Days Begin This Weekend

One of my favorite parts about summer is the return of markets. Farmer's markets, artisan markets, you name it, I love them all! So if you love markets as much as I do, here's some good news: starting Saturday, the Summer Market Days return to Laramie!. Shop Local at the...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

West Edge gets Re-Zoned

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In a continued effort to revitalize the west edge, the City of Cheyenne is working to re-zone properties in the district. Currently, the bulk of the area is zoned as industrial, but the city wants to make it mixed-use, meaning it can house commercial and residential properties.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Alcohol#Drugs#Splash Pad
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Cheyenne Police Department talk about preparing for the unthinkable- pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Sources of Strength shows kindness- llpkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As summer warms up and folks head off for vacation, LCSD1 is getting geared up for the next school year with a new program that wants to ensure everyone feels included. After Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo and Mayor Patrick Collins rang the alarm on bias and discrimination, it became apparent something needed to be done for children and military families.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Evansville Standoff DA Findings

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
CHEYENNE, WY
Westword

Kathy Sabine on Why She Gave Up Forecasting Late Nights on 9News

Last week, longtime 9News meteorologist Kathy Sabine announced that she would no longer appear on the station's 10 p.m. broadcast, where she's been an extremely popular staple for the past eighteen years. But she stressed that she wasn't leaving the station, which has been Denver's TV news ratings champion for decades; instead, she'll deliver forecasts for 9News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

Comments / 0

Community Policy