Big Canoe, GA

A beauty in our midst

By CECILIA FRASCHILLO
smokesignalsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful cat with a mysterious past, Cocoa is a 3-year-old, blue-eyed beauty who now craves love and attention. We know she was spayed early on but, at some later point, she was abandoned. One of our volunteers learned of her through Big Canoe supporters of...

smokesignalsnews.com

